Warwickshire golf club closes ‘until further notice’

A popular golf club in Warwickshire has closed ‘until further notice’ after its operator pulled out, according to its local council, which is taking legal advice.

Golf course operator Mack Golf, which runs eight other golf clubs in the UK, had, according to Warwick District Council, agreed a contract with it in 2010 to run Newbold Comyn Golf Course until 2060.

However, a statement on the council’s website says: ‘Mack Golf have withdrawn from their contract.

‘Warwick District Council regrets to advise that in breach of its contract, Mack Golf has ended its operation of Newbold Comyn Golf Course as from December 31, 2017.

‘For the avoidance of doubt, the action taken by Mack Golf has not been agreed by Warwick District Council.

‘The council is taking legal advice on the matter.’

The council has said that members of the public are not permitted to play golf on either the main course or the pitch and putt course as this could be ‘hazardous to other park users’, however designated footpaths are open to the general public and will remain so.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for Cultural Services, Michael Coker, said: “I am very disappointed by Mack’s actions and I am consulting with colleagues about our next steps. I have not been happy with Mack’s performance for quite a while now so unfortunately this comes as little surprise, despite the effort the council’s officers and I have put into trying to turn things around.”

It had been reported in early November that Mack Golf was going to close the course at the end of 2017, and at the time Coker said: “We apologise to all golfers and staff who will be affected by this decision, and assure them all that we will be doing all we can to resolve the situation.”

The district council advises users of the golf course to visit www.warwickdc.gov.uk/Leisure for any updates. It also states that Mack Golf has offered the following email address for any enquiries: info@macktrading.net

According to the Coventry Telegraph, Mack Golf has been contacted for comment.