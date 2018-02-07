Hever Castle Golf Club boosts income via glass doors

The installation of contemporary sliding glass doors has brought a new level of flexibility and sophistication to one of Kent’s most prestigious golf clubs.

Hever Castle GC selected industry leader, Glass Door Solutions, when it looked for a means to section off areas of its bar, lounge and restaurant to provide small intimate spaces for private functions while maintaining the option to open up the entire room for large events.

The club opted for the GDS Purefold system, consisting of frameless glass panels incorporated in a sliding folding configuration, which have created a division between the main lounge and the dining area.

One benefit of a fully glazed system is that the borrowed light transmitted through the glass provides a light and open ambience whilst still offering privacy to a private party.

Additional privacy is provided by the use of the club’s logo incorporated on the glass panels.

Club general manager Jon Wittenberg explained that the large room was previously divided by wooden room dividers, which did not provide the degree of segregation required and looked unsightly.

He said: “The finished result is everything we desired and GDS have delivered our club a solution to not only increase revenue, but also create a greater sense of style to our clubhouse interior for all our members and guests to appreciate.

“The sliding doors have given us the flexibility to have a large open space that can seat up to 140 guests for large club events and we can now market a smaller area for parties of up to 70 people in an attractive, self-contained room which will help us generate more income from private dining at the club.”