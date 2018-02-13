Tributes to 35-year-old Eaton Golf Club greenkeeper killed by a falling tree

Tributes have been paid to a greenkeeper at a Cheshire golf club where he was known as the ‘prodigal son’, who was killed in January in a tree felling tragedy.

Martin Davenport, 35, who was also a father of an eight-year-old girl, died instantly on Sunday, January 7.

Martin worked as a greenkeeper at Eaton Golf Club, located in Waverton, and was in the neighbouring village of Christleton, when the incident occurred. He was working as a private contractor at the time.

According to The Chester Chronicle, Martin had worked as a greenkeeper at golf clubs in the area including Carden Park and Vale Royal Abbey, but kept returning for stints at Eaton Golf Club where he was affectionately known as their ‘prodigal son’.

In a message to members, secretary / manager Kerry Brown wrote: “He started with us in 2001 aged 18, having begun his greenkeeping career at Vale Royal Abbey GC. He has left Eaton more than once since then to try other careers, always involving work outdoors, but he kept coming back – to a genuine welcome.

“He has worked in agricultural groundwork and fencing, he ran his own gardening business for a time, and of course as a greenkeeper.

“Each role taught Martin new skills which he, as a hard-working and committed staff member, was able to use to great effect, whether that be operating a large digger; working up to his welly tops in liquid concrete; or carrying out all aspects of a greenkeeper’s role.

“Martin was a considerable and popular asset to the course team. He was also well-known to club members for his abilities as a freelance gardener. He frequently sported a knowing grin which always left one wondering what it was that he knew that we didn’t. Whatever it was, he had a rare talent to ensure that everyone was happy with the outcome.”