Former Walker Cup star Michael Brooks named as TGI chair

The PGA professional at Malton & Norton Golf Club in Yorkshire, Michael Brooks, has been named as the new chairman of the TGI Golf Partnership, golf’s leading retail services group.

The former Walker Cup player takes over from Clitheroe’s Paul McEvoy whose three year tenure came to an end in February.

Brooks is a name synonymous with the group, and club professionals, as Michael’s father Andrew was a well-known PGA professional himself, most notably at Carluke Golf Club and Royal St George’s Golf Club, and was also one of the founding partners of the forerunner to TGI Golf, Tartan Golf, back in 1984.

“Dad and I were in each other’s pockets from very early on, I travelled everywhere with him and learnt a lot from him about being a PGA professional, both on and off the course,” said Michael.

The new chairman has been involved with TGI Golf since taking on his first PGA pro job at Castletown GC, before becoming a full partner when he took on the role at Malton & Norton in 2008.

He joined the TGI Golf board of directors in 2013 and says he has learnt a lot from previous chairmen McEvoy and Gordon Stewart (Cawder GC) before that.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the great work that Paul and Gordon have done before me,” he added. “It is vitally important that we continue with the high quality work the group has been doing.

“I am especially looking forward to working closely with the TGI Golf staff and seeing first-hand the tremendous effort they put in day-in, day-out to help the group’s partners to run their businesses.

“Something I feel very strongly about is highlighting to PGA professionals, both in and outside of the group, the high quality and dedicated staff TGI Partners have to assist them.”

TGI Golf Partnership managing director, Eddie Reid, said: “Michael has added real value since coming onto the board and from a group perspective it is wonderful to welcome a chairman whose father was one of the founders of the original group. Michael has grown up under the umbrella of the partnership and has seen the positive impact it has had on both his, and his father’s, businesses.”