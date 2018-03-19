The clubs seeing a green fee surge

What drives visitors’ enquiries to play at your course? Here we look at two venues that saw a surge of interest in 2017 and ask them: ‘Why?’

Last year Kingsbarns Golf Links said it welcomed more guests to Scotland’s east coast in 2017 than ever before.

The club’s annual results show an upward curve in rounds in 2017, and follow on from an increase recorded in 2016. The year-on-year figures are, according to its chief executive, underpinned by a commitment to consistent and continual improvement.

“The fact we recorded more rounds than any other year is testament to a consistent approach,” noted Alan Hogg. “Welcoming the world’s best players to Scotland [the club hosted the 2017 Ricoh Women’s British Open] was a privilege that all the team at Kingsbarns enjoyed. It is, however, an approach we adopt day in, day out with our guests. The standard of service doesn’t alter.”

Investment in the course has also paid off.

“The green speeds at Kingsbarns were some of the most consistent we have had during tournament testing,” said Richard Windows, STRI agronomy services manager. “It was a great example of the implementation of good agronomic practices executed by a team of expert greenkeepers.”

“Our policy is to present Kingsbarns to the highest possible standard throughout the year,” explained course manager Innes Knight. “It could be a mid-week match for local golfers, a four-ball of international tourists or the closing Sunday of a major. It does not matter. All members of staff at Kingsbarns are committed to delivering a truly unique golf experience for all our guests.”

Art Dunkley, director of Kingsbarns, agreed. “We continually seek to improve how we present Kingsbarns and welcome our visiting golfers.”

Meanwhile, Carden Park in Cheshire also saw a surge of interest from seasoned golfers looking for a first-rate day of golf as well as keen young amateurs keen to learn, enjoy and develop their game.

General manager of Carden Park, Paul Bayliss, said: “The rise in enquiries we feel is due to the changing status of golf in that it is fast becoming popular among younger and, to an ever-growing degree, female players. A recent study found there were 95,000 adult female golfers and over 40,000 juniors in England, which is amongst the highest numbers in Europe.”

PGA professionals Steve Priest, Mike Platt and Ian Rowlands host weekly golf lessons with local schools and also introductory lessons on weekends to help grow the game.

Golf business manager, Jason Davies, said: “We have fantastic facilities and coaches onsite to help with all levels of golfers, we want to help introduce as many youngsters to the game as it’s one of our main goals.”