The Mere becomes latest major UK golf club to become foreign owned

The Mere Golf Resort and Spa in Cheshire has joined the likes of The Belfry, Wentworth and Turnberry, by becoming foreign owned.

In the last few years some of the UK’s biggest proprietary golf clubs have been snapped up by wealthy businessmen typically from China, the USA or the Middle East.

The Mere Golf Resort and Spa features an 18-hole James Braid-designed championship golf course along with an 81-bedroom hotel and spa. Shareholders Mark Boler and Gary Corbett have sold their stake in the business to Ejarat Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

The Mere’s website states that Ejarat Holdings is ‘a Gulf based investor with existing UK interests’. According to the Jersey Financial Services Commission, the company was registered in Jersey in December 2017.

Chairman Gary Corbett assumes the role of CEO, with Mark Boler remains as a non-executive director.

Mark Boler said “I am delighted we have secured a new owner for the business.

“Since 2011 we have continued to develop The Mere brand with investment in building the spa and hotel and enhancements to the wider resort offering, and now truly believe that this presents an opportunity for the business to build on its already enviable position and grow further.”

Corbett added: “This deal represents a fantastic opportunity for the business to continue to grow and further establish itself as a major north west premier luxury resort.

“The new owners are keen to continue to invest in this fabulous product and brand and are determined to consistently deliver a world class service and be recognised as the venue of choice in the county.

“This is an exciting and positive period for the management, the team, the membership and our guests to continue to be part of something special.”

In 2014 alone, Wentworth Club was bought by Chinese company Reignwood Investments for £135 million, Fairmont St Andrews was sold to US property fund Kennedy Wilson for £32.4 million, Turnberry golf resort was sold to the now American president, Donald Trump, for an undisclosed sum and Lough Erne Resort was purchased by American businessman Tony Saliba, and in 2012 US private equity firm KSL Capital Partners acquired The Belfry.