Top Irish golf club reopens following ‘temporary’ closure

A leading golf club in Ireland which closed down a few weeks ago after it had reportedly run out of money has reopened.

According to the Donegal Democrat, play resumed at Narin and Portnoo Golf Club following the club’s AGM in February, when members voted unanimously to accept a deal from Donegal-born US-based businessman Liam McDevitt to take over the club and provide an injection of cash.

The club invested significantly in improvements more than a decade ago but has struggled financially in recent years following a sharp fall in membership numbers.

Narin and Portnoo had closed after a takeover of the club by McDevitt was held up over legal issues involving the ownership of some of the land.

Members of the club and McDevitt have agreed on an initial one-year deal, which allows golf to be played again.

‘McDevitt has made a number of appointments at the club including a new director of golf. An architect has also been appointed to draw up a master plan for the golf course. The club is also now seeking a food and beverage supplier,’ states the paper.

‘The golf club closed after members were told in January that the club had run out of money and it faced closure after the delay in the takeover by McDevitt’s company Knather Acquisitions.

‘Knather had agreed to clear a €1.7m debt and provide a license agreement to guarantee the future of the club. But an issue over land that the club leases had prevented the takeover from going ahead.

‘The club told members in a letter in January that it is beginning legal proceedings over the matter.’

The club’s debt came from the building of a new clubhouse and new holes in 2007. Since then membership has dropped by more than half – from over 700 to about 350.