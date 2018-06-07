A large number of clubhouse refurb projects are taking place at the moment

An unusually large number of high profile clubhouse refurbishment projects have been taking place in the last few weeks.

There have only been a handful of major projects in the last decade, but The Golf Business has been made aware of at least five projects in which work has been carried out this spring, representing a significant increase in the number of projects, and possibly a sign of rising confidence in the industry.

This year’s Open Championship venue, Carnoustie Golf Links, has opened its state-of-the-art new clubhouse in time for the event.

The new Links House building includes a golf practice and training facility, a new pro shop and a standalone gastronomic venue with views over the golf course and Carnoustie Bay.

Situated next to the first tee, the new facility also uniquely features seven high-tech simulators with the choice of 14 different courses to play – including Carnoustie itself.

Furthermore, Links House boasts brand new changing rooms and a ‘Heritage Area’ that provides information on the rich history of Carnoustie Golf Links.

Commenting on the stunning new clubhouse, Carnoustie Golf Links chief executive, Michael Wells, said: “The new building offers first class facilities where our local community and visitors from all over the world can enjoy refreshment and relaxation in the beautiful setting of Carnoustie, with spectacular vistas across the links and the sea.

“The opening of Links House ensures that we are now able to offer a five-star experience which rivals the world’s very best golfing venues.”

Meanwhile, Wentworth Club has opened a £13 million clubhouse.

The renovation of the 19th century clubhouse building, which was the former home of the brother-in-law of the Duke of Wellington “is another step towards the club achieving its ambition of becoming the world’s premier private golf and country club”, said a spokesman.

“The last two years have seen the most significant changes in Wentworth Club’s history,” added Stephen Gibson, chief executive at Wentworth Club.

“The team has worked tirelessly over the past eight months on a complete refit of the clubhouse, from the front door to the back. Our ambition is for Wentworth to be the world’s premier private golf and country club. This exquisite clubhouse interior is another demonstration of the commitment to this vision.”

The club says the men’s and ladies’ locker rooms have received particular attention, with new sauna and steam rooms and a complete overhaul in style. The new pro shop features a boutique style experience more akin to that found in London’s Bond Street, showcasing collections curated with leading equipment and apparel retailers.There is also anew ‘Hall of Fame’ that houses its collection of historical memorabilia, a state-of-the-art gym and there are seven dining areas, including two for private functions, served by 25 chefs and a dedicated wine Sommelier.

Brean Golf Club in Somerset has unveiled a new £4 million clubhouse which will officially open this autumn.

It features two function rooms, one on the ground floor and the other on the first floor, both with external wraparound balconies and a coffee lounge, new changing and shower rooms, a kitchen and a new pro shop.

Business development director, Kieran Spottiswoode, said: “The views out towards Brent Knoll, over to the Mendips and north to Uphill are really special and as well as being a fantastic facility for the golf club we think it will be a fantastic venue for weddings, parties and business meetings.”

Cowdray Golf Club in Sussex has also opened its clubhouse bar following an extensive refurbishment.

The clubhouse now offers a dedicated dining area, a casual seating area and a designated soft seating area primarily for members. A new cabinet installed also enables all the club’s trophies to be on display together for the first time.

Director of golf Tim Allen Allen said: “We are delighted with the improvements at Cowdray Golf.

“We hope that everyone – members, visitors and families – will come and enjoy these smart new surroundings and enjoy a drink or have something to eat.

“By carrying out an extensive refurbishment we aim to raise the standard of the clubhouse to match the golf course.”

And Ringway Golf Club in Manchester has undergone a six figure refurbishment of its clubhouse, which now boasts a new luxury bar and restaurant.

Judith Wainwright, Ringway president, said: “We are delighted to launch our fantastic new bar, lounge and restaurant.

“We’re sure that the visitors who hire our clubhouse for family celebrations and all of our members will love the new features.”

The new facilities have a capacity to hold 150 guests and are available to hire for any function.

Clive Westbrook, captain of Ringway, added: “This is a big step forward for the club. All of the main areas of the clubhouse have been redesigned in an attractive, modern style and with great new features such as full air conditioning and up-to-date audio-visual facilities.”