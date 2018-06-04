Golf is being used to help people with autism

A charity set up by golfing legend Ernie Els to help people with autism is making it easier for people on the spectrum to play the game in Jersey.

Els for Autism has developed a programme designed to build self-esteem and confidence in individuals with an autism spectrum disorder.

And Autism Jersey has also played its part in bringing the programme to the island.

“The programme is infused with evidence-based practices for teaching golf to individuals with an autism spectrum disorder and is designed to build self-esteem and confidence in a fun, welcoming and supportive environment,” said Paul Sullivan, Autism Jersey director of Services.

“The programme encourages participants to learn golf skills while practising autism-learning objectives, including communication, regulatory, motor and social skill.”

Ernie Els set the charity up in 2009. His son, Ben, is profoundly impacted by the disorder. Ernie and his wife Liezl have devoted their efforts to a philanthropic project, the Els Center of Excellence, a world-class facility hosting leading-edge programmes and services that are accessible to families and caregivers around the world.

Daniel Hulsey, who trains golf instructors at the Els Center of Excellence, has been in Jersey teaching golf to people with autism at La Moye Golf Club for free.

He said: “This allows chances to be more successful, which boosts self confidence and self-esteem, and allows them to come out of their shell and communicate on a more social level with the entire community.

“Some of the people who show up are very timid but by the time we’re done it’s a whole different story.”

The charity says it is looking for more potential coaches who could continue to run the programme on the island. No golfing experience is necessary.