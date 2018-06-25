In their own words: Martin Crowder

The national development manager of the Golf Foundation explains how the charity is supporting golf clubs strongly, and is looking for their support in return.

The Golf Foundation reaches 500,000 young people in schools and the community each year, now aiming to encourage 50,000 youngsters to try golf at a golf club per year, with 15,000 becoming regular players and 5,000 joining as junior members. This supported player pathway from schools to clubs means that junior-friendly golf clubs, who fit the criteria, can enjoy Foundation discretionary funding to help their junior offer to fly.

Investing in youth helps everyone. Our recent research found that 99 per cent of parents whose children play the sport see it as providing a safe environment. The majority also see golf as one of the best for teaching positive behaviours to their children and for developing ‘skills for life’. This view is central to the Foundation’s inclusive ‘Golf for All’ philosophy; that golf is good for you, and offers a ‘game for life, skills for life and a healthy life’.

An exciting example of family support in action has been our ‘GolfSixes League’, a fast, fun, new team format creating inter-club competition for boys and girls, echoing the European Tour’s ‘GolfSixes’ event as seen on TV (the Tour is one of our key supporters). This project with England Golf is set to explode (in development terms!) this season as around 1,500 kids will be wearing coloured club team shirts; six kids play six holes against other clubs (we ask every club to encourage girls to take part). Youngsters work with their club PGA pro during the week to prepare for the weekend matches, supported by parents (in the pilot last year, 90 per cent of parents attended). This family engagement follows the model of team sports such as football, netball and rugby where new families are welcomed into the club environment.

Our team of 10 regional development officers is excited at the potential of GolfSixes. As with all of our programmes, we rely on funding to make things happen. More clubs are starting to show their support and we would encourage others to join in.

Good supportive options for clubs include: the ETIQUS Charity Challenge, where clubs can offer members the chance to win an ETIQUS watch for ‘nearest-the-pin’; select the Foundation as the ‘Captain’s charity’, or allocate a portion raised to the Foundation; take part in our ‘Brooch Competition’ or dedicate a club competition to raising funds, or give members the opportunity of adding an optional £2 donation as part of their annual subscription. Other options include setting up a small monthly donation, or leaving a lasting legacy to the charity as a personal way of supporting future golfers. However you can help it is appreciated, and the money will be spent wisely to help more young players ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in our clubs.

The Golf Foundation is the child-centred golf charity that helps young people to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the sport through its ‘HSBC Golf Roots’ programme. See more at www.golf-foundation.org/fundraising