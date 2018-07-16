The Belfry appoints Chris Eigelaar as general manager 

The four‐time host of the Ryder Cup, The Belfry Hotel & Resort, has appointed Chris Eigelaar as its new general manager.

Originally from South Africa, Eigelaar brings over 22 years of experience to the renowned West Midlands resort. He has excelled in a career in leading hotels and resorts across the UK including DoubleTree by Hilton, Locke Hotels, Sofitel and QHotels.

“It’s a real honour to be managing The Belfry and to be able to work with such an experienced team who are renowned for providing world‐class services,” he said.

“Customer service is pivotal in managing a successful resort and I believe in the importance of investing time and resources into my team to ensure effective communication and attention to detail, so that we continue to offer the highest level of service that The Belfry is renowned for.

“Since a young age I have always been passionate about working with people, and I am looking forward to supporting the growth and development of the team. The Belfry is a remarkable resort and I am proud to be a part of the family!”

“We’re delighted to welcome Chris to the team and we look forward to the incredible wealth of knowledge and expertise that he will bring to the role,” commented James Stewart, resort director of The Belfry.

“Chris’s appointment will play a critical role in supporting The Belfry’s continual growth strategy and driving its leadership position. With his approachable and outgoing personality combined with a strong passion for customer service and abundance of exciting ideas for the future, we wish him nothing but the best in the position.”