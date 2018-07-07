The Open launches memorabilia auction website

The Open Championship has launched an eBay-style website in which golf fans can bid for golfing memorabilia – and all proceeds will be invested in growing the game of golf.

Launched ahead of the 147th Open at Carnoustie, official items include limited edition prints of former champions, signed championship pin flags and limited edition historical programme covers. Memorable scorecard reproductions and caddie bibs are also available to bid for on the website, with all items featuring branded, serialised holograms for authenticity.

Duncan Weir, executive director of golf development at The R&A, said: “We are delighted to launch The Open Memorabilia website, which underlines our commitment to reinvest funds from the success of The Open back into the development of the sport.

“We hope that through this project our global audience is inspired by the unique stories we can tell from golf’s original championship. Everyone has the chance to own a piece of Open history, recollecting special moments from their favourite Open.”

Angela Howe, director of the British Golf Museum in St Andrews, which boasts the largest collection of golf memorabilia in Europe, added: “The Open Memorabilia site is an exciting development for golf fans across the world with a treasure trove of items available.

“We know people are keen to be part of the event and owning a piece of history is as close as some people may get to realising their dream.

“By illuminating the unique stories and values of The Open, this is an innovative retail experience and highlights the great work The R&A does in reinvesting funds back into golf development.”

“All net proceeds received by The R&A from this project will be invested to support the game of golf for future generations including encouraging women’s, junior and family golf, on the promotion and progression of the sport in emerging golf nations and on coaching and development,” added a spokesman.