Historic Edinburgh golf club to be ‘modernised’ following drop in usage

A golf club in Edinburgh is to embrace a raft of changes including bringing in footgolf and disc golf, and having fewer holes for golf, following a fall in members.

However, according to the Edinburgh Evening News, some members of Portobello Golf Course, which was established in the 1880s and its current golf course opened in 1902, are not happy about the changes.

The club is managed by Edinburgh Leisure, which runs sport and leisure services on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council. It has decided to make the modifications so that the club can be ‘more family friendly in response to dwindling user numbers’ states the website.

‘The move has stunned members who were only given six weeks’ notice of the changes and offered no consultation,’ it adds.

‘The first many heard of the changes, set to start from the end of next month, were signs pinned to the clubhouse doors.’

The nine-hole course is expected to reduce to six holes while the club is set to introduce both footgolf and disc golf (also known as ‘frisbee golf’).

An Edinburgh Leisure spokesperson said: “In response to the ongoing decrease in use at Portobello, we have been exploring the potential to reconfigure the course to attract more youth and families into the game.

“Portobello Golf Club will not be closing, but we are looking to make it a family friendly area with lots of different golfing activities and a six-hole beginners, juniors and family friend fun course. Our proposal will provide the perfect pathway for junior golf, which is limited within the city.

“We are currently working with our current members to find a workable solution.”

Some members said they had concerns about the changes.

Lyall Scott said: “It is very short notice. There are pros and cons to the plans, but we are concerned that there has been no consultation period and there has been no opportunity to feed back.”

Diane Crolla added: “What are the older members going to do? They can’t go anywhere else. I’m feeling quite sad about it.”

Maureen Child, Labour councillor for the area, said: “This proposal from Edinburgh Leisure came totally out of the blue for me and other local councillors as five Porty golfers have raised it with me within the last 12 hours. To present the closure as a decision already made is premature to say the very least. Is this is the start of a genuine consultation? Local people were told it was a done deal and that is neither right nor fair.”