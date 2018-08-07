How golf can help beat prostate cancer

The PGA is joining forces with Prostate Cancer UK to reach golfers at risk of prostate cancer and raise money to fund vital research to save men’s lives.

Prostate cancer is the third biggest cancer killer in the UK and the tie up between the charity and the PGA aims to ensure every golf club member is aware of the disease which kills one man every 45 minutes in the UK.

“That’s six men across the average round of golf,” said James Beeby, director of fundraising for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Golf is a hugely important audience for us given the average age of men who play the game and sadly prostate cancer is not out of bounds for many of them.

“From tee to green and in the clubhouse afterwards, we want to tackle this issue head on and make sure more men take responsibility of their health – and play a part in saving lives as well.

“We know this is a disease that exists in every golf club and there is no doubt this exciting partnership with the PGA will play a valuable role in encouraging grassroot golfers to know their risk of prostate cancer, and raise money to fund research.”

PGA members have been asked to wear the charity’s iconic ‘Man of Men’ pin badge – representing everyone in the fight against prostate cancer – and sell the badge in their club shop.

The aim is to make the logo as synonymous with golfers as it is with football fans with money raised used to radically improve the way men are diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer.

The partnership furthers the charity’s reach in golf, after successfully working with the European Senior Tour. Former Ryder Cup stars Ian Woosnam, Ronan Rafferty, Sam Torrance and Barry Lane have also worn the charity’s ‘Man of Men’ badge to show their support.

Robert Maxfield, chief executive of the PGA, commented: “We are delighted Prostate Cancer UK has become one of our official charity partners.

“Although the disease primarily affects middle-aged or older men, the PGA’s aim is to get the message across to golfers of all ages and genders – male and female.

“As well as alerting those most likely to be affected by prostate cancer, we want wives, girlfriends, sons and daughters to be aware of it and encourage their loved ones to be vigilant.

“A great way of doing this is to wear the Prostate Cancer UK ‘Man of Men’ badge on and off the course.”

To find out more about Prostate Cancer UK’s work in golf, buy a Prostate Cancer UK pin badge or enter the Prostate Cancer UK Golf Championship, visit prostatecancer.org/golf