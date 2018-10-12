In their own words: Steve Mona

The chief executive of the World Golf Foundation (WGF) explains how the #InviteHER hashtag is helping to encourage more women to play golf throughout the world.

One of the primary goals of the WGF is to help the game of golf look like the rest of society. We do this by focusing on areas of opportunity such as increasing participation among diverse peoples, millennials and women. The WGF oversees task forces made up of industry representatives focused on bringing more women, ethnic minorities and millennials to the game and business of golf.

To reach the goal of helping golf look like society, we realise that those of us who play the game need to do our part in inviting those that don’t play the game to join our sport.

In order to achieve this, the golf industry has joined together in its support of a new initiative aimed at welcoming more women to the sport. At its core, the message of #InviteHER is simple – invite the women in your life to join you at the golf course. An invitation is a simple, yet powerful, way to show someone that they belong.

The LPGA Women’s Network is powering this growth-of-the-game campaign in conjunction with the WE ARE GOLF Women’s Task Force. #InviteHER is aimed at increasing awareness and participation among female golfers and aims to inspire golfers to bring the women in their lives to the game through introductory programmes and events.

Launched this September, #InviteHER seeks to transform perceptions about golf and empower females to play while using the game as a tool for personal enjoyment and career development.

To learn more, please visit www.lpgawomensnetwork.com/inviteher. The website offers inspiring stories and resources to get women excited and engaged in the sport, but most importantly, it offers an automated invitation that you can send directly.

I encourage all readers of The Golf Business to join the movement and invite a woman in your life to experience our great game.

Steve Mona has been World Golf Foundation’s CEO since 2008. In 2017, Steve was named to Golf Inc.’s list of ‘Most Powerful People in Golf’ for the 17th consecutive year. World Golf Foundation develops and supports initiatives that positively impact lives through the game of golf and its traditional values. Founded in 1993, it is supported by major international golf organisations and professional Tours, and provides oversight to World Golf Hall of Fame, The First Tee, WE ARE GOLF and other industry initiatives in support of its mission. For more information, visit www.worldgolffoundation.org