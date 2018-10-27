New funding option is ‘proving popular’

A new funding product introduced by Orchard Funding has attracted interest from a lot of golf clubs already, states the company.

“Our low rate finance option is proving very popular,” commented Orchard Funding’s business development manager Gina Topping.

“A number of clubs have gone down the route of offering in-house monthly direct debit without a charge.

“Until now there has been no workable alternative.

“In principle if someone wishes to pay by monthly direct debit there should be a cost attached. Also, if there is no charge applied, more members will pay by monthly direct debit, putting the club at higher risk of defaults and impact on their cashflow.

“However, clubs understandably don’t like to pass on high finance rates to their members.

“Our rates start at 3.50% for 12 months and the club still receives funds up front, in three staged payments, relieving the club of the admin and giving the club’s cashflow a healthy boost when needed.

“Contact us for more information on 01582 346291 or at funding@orchardfunding.co.uk.”