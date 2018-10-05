Nine golf clubs close as Mack Golf ceases trading

One of the UK’s biggest golf operators, Mack Golf, has stopped trading with immediate effect, resulting in the closure of nine golf venues.

Mack Golf , which was owned by Mack Trading, had taken on the running of municipal golf courses from local authorities and those councils, in Merseyside, Cheshire, Dorset, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Hampshire and Lancashire, will now have to decide what to do with the golf facilities. Rathbane Golf Course in Limerick, Ireland has also been closed.

The English clubs are Bowring Park Golf Course, Ellesmere Port Golf Course, Heaton Park Golf Centre, Knights Grange Golf Course, Moors Valley Golf Course, Stony Holme Golf Course, Southwood Golf Course and Stanley Park Golf Course.

In a statement, Manchester City Council said: “We remain fully committed to ensuring that affordable, high-quality golf facilities are available and will identify a new long-term operator, while also examining all possible options to keep the course open to golfers in the short-term.”

Luthfur Rahman, the council’s executive member for schools, culture and leisure, said: “We were informed on Wednesday morning that Mack Trading, which operated the Heaton Park golf course and several other courses nationwide, had ceased trading at all of its UK businesses with immediate effect.

“This is clearly extremely disappointing for the many people who enjoy playing golf at Heaton Park.”

The Manchester Evening News reports that a memo was issued to councillors from council bosses that said: “This has come as a shock to us and will be extremely disappointing for the many people who enjoy playing golf at Heaton Park.

“At present, whilst there is no operator in place, the golf course has had to be closed to the public.”

David Garrett, secretary of Heaton Park Golf Club, said the closure came as a ‘huge blow’.

“There was absolutely no inclination this was going to happen, but we are positive for the future,” he said.

“Members were shocked but we hope the course can be reopened with a new operator as quickly as possible.”

According to the Liverpool Echo, Knowsley Council says it is meeting staff and members at Bowring Park and “is currently looking at options to maintain the golf provision on site”.

But it says the course will be closed in the short term while it works out a solution.

Cllr Shelley Powell, Knowsley Council’s cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We are incredibly disappointed at the news that Mack Golf has ceased trading. Over recent years we have worked hard to support the company to provide golf facilities at Bowring Park and would like to see this provision continued.

“We are now prioritising work to look at future options to maintain these facilities and are liaising with the staff affected and members of the club to keep them informed of our efforts.”

A notice pinned to the entrance at at least one of the courses said Mack Trading and Mack Trading Amenity Management Group (trading as Mack Golf) were ‘regrettably closing for business due to unavoidable financial difficulties’.

It added: “These companies are in the process of a creditors voluntary liquidation.”

Insolvency practitioners have been appointed.