Derision follows call for golfers to wear hard hats

A number of golfers and people who work in the golf industry have derided a recent call for golfers to wear hard hats in a bid to reduce golfing-related injuries.

Recently, and against the backdrop of a serious head injury that occurred during the 2018 Ryder Cup, the health and safety agency Protecting.co.uk suggested that golf should go the same way as cycling, with participants wearing protective head gear.

It even stated that some businesses are lobbying for this change to take place.

‘Far from an interesting addition to golf’s already-notorious fashion rules, the move could help curb the number of injuries occurring as a result of the game – with figures showing that golf is statistically more dangerous than rugby,’ stated the company.

‘Seven in ten amateur golfers suffer an injury whilst playing the game. Insurers are keen to reduce the financial implications of these injuries, with thousands of pounds paid out each year in claims for head injuries from misjudged golf balls.’

The firm added that ‘some businesses are supporting the suggestion due to the fact that the demographic of golf players heavily leans toward men in their 40s and 50s, who make up a large proportion of managerial and director-level employees.’

‘A number of insurance companies and private businesses are seeking to reduce the financial burden of golfing injuries by pushing for greater protection for players – including wearing hard hats or helmets.

‘With statistics suggesting that between 16 and 41 per cent of amateur golfers are injured each year, the potential for working days lost to golfing injuries is high enough to prompt businesses into lobbying for improved safety measures.

‘Cyclists in the UK are strongly encouraged to wear helmets to prevent injury – and a concerted effort to raise awareness of cycling safety has led to a much greater uptake of protective gear.’

While Protecting.co.uk quoted two golfers, David Adams and Tony from Leeds, who support the move, golfers online seem to have a different idea.

The Golf Business could not find a single comment on social media or in response to various publications’ articles about the story that supported the move.

Thomas Tutone said it was a “preposterous suggestion”, John Edwards wrote: “Don’t forget the safety goggles and steel toe capped shoes. I suppose you could add shin pads for added safety”, and Michael Mulgrew Senior added: “I hope it’s a wind up”.

Many who work in media who received the press release thought it was an April Fools’ Day joke.

However, Chris Hall, a spokesperson for Proecting.co.uk, defended the statement: “If you look at a selection of other sports played in the UK, both contact and non-contact, there are measures in place to reduce injury,” he said.

“For example, many amateur and lower-league rugby clubs insist on protective helmets; martial arts classes provide pads for their students – and this is not just to prevent injury. It’s because financially, it makes sense for clubs and their insurers to prove they’ve reduced harm wherever possible.”

“Public safety campaigns are crucial to changing the status quo – but it has worked with cycling, and all cyclists are aware that helmet use is recommended. With enough support from insurers, businesses and health and safety professionals, a similar scenario could happen with golfers. Not only would greater pressure upon golfers to wear the correct safety equipment mean that thousands of pounds could be saved in insurance pay-outs and days lost to injury, but a huge proportion of potentially quite serious injuries could be avoided.”