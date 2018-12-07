Alternative to 0% finance to members to pay their subscriptions is available

The business development manager of a company that provides funding to golf clubs has said there is an alternative to offering 0% finance to members to pay their subscriptions.

Gina Topping of Orchard Golf Funding reports that due to changes in FCA regulation, “a number of golf clubs have been lured into offering 0% finance to members to pay their subscriptions”, she said. “But this inevitably starts to impact on the club.

“Now, our low rate funding option can provide a good solution.”

Lancaster Golf Club had previously offered members the option of paying monthly via standing order at no extra cost.

Christine Woosnam, secretary manager, tells us: “This was a time-consuming process but one which the members were used to. Orchard Golf Funding provided a low-cost option for the members who wished to carry on paying monthly. Paying the club three times a year greatly reduces the administration time involved. The members applied online without any involvement from the club.”

“Other clubs that already outsource their finance option want to be able to offer their members a better value payment plan,” added Topping.

Dave Parkinson, secretary manager at Bury Golf Club, wanted to help his members. He commented: “In these tough financial times, Bury Golf Club was pleased to be able to offer its members much improved finance terms for their membership fees by teaming up with Orchard Golf Funding. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with them.”

“Orchard Golf Funding was built for golf clubs – whatever your circumstances we have a product to improve your fee collection,” stated Topping.

“With 12 months’ collections packages starting from just 3.50%, call us now on 01582 346291 to talk though how we can work with your club to attract and retain members.”