Closed-down golf course set to reopen

A Cheshire golf course that closed down when Mack Golf ceased trading last year is set to reopen next month.

Ellesmere Port Golf Course (also known as Hooton Golf Club) was one of eight UK Mack Golf clubs that closed down in October. It is the fifth club to reopen and only one will definitely remain closed.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWAC) has said it has found a new operator for the venue.

Since October, the council has been carrying out a regular maintenance programme on the golf course to ensure the fairways, tees, semi rough and greens are kept to a high standard.

Councillor Louise Gittins said: “We have been working to find a solution to the problem in order to have the golf club reopened in time for the spring and summer so that golfers in Ellesmere Port will be able to return to the course.

“We have assessed the available options and are now pleased to say that a preferred operator has been found for the club.

“We are now putting arrangements in place with the operator and we will be able to announce more details as we get nearer to our anticipated late March opening. We appreciate the patience of the community who have been without a golf course during the time it has taken to find a solution.

“We intend to contact all former golf club customers who have contacted us to give them more details in the coming weeks.”

When Mack Golf ceased trading, the council terminated the lease and other agreements in order to take back control of the site and secure its future.

This means there will be unusual activity in the golf industry in late March. At least three golf clubs, North Luffenham in the East Midlands, Maywood in Derbyshire and Redhill and Reigate will all shut down on the same day – just a few hours after the UK is set to leave the European Union, while Ellesmere Port Golf Course / Hooton Golf Club will reopen, potentially also on March 31.

Meanwhile, the future of Knights Grange Golf Club, another former Mack Golf club, remains uncertain.

Gittins added: “We have been able to find a commercial operator for Hooton Golf Club but sadly we have been unable to identify a viable commercial proposal for Knights Grange Golf Club at this stage.

“The council will continue to explore all options to secure the future of sports provision on Knights Grange.

“We have engaged with former customers of the golf club to keep them informed of the progress we are making and to discuss the interim situation. Other leisure activities at the site are continuing as normal.”