Discover Coxmoor Golf Club’s spectacular new clubhouse

The Nottinghamshire venue opened the facility on New Year’s Eve, featuring a large balcony overlooking a picturesque golf course.

The 120 club secretaries of the GCMA attending this year’s AGM on April 15 will be among the first visitors to experience the new clubhouse at Coxmoor Golf Club in Nottinghamshire.

Opened in January after years of planning, the building is certain to attract envious glances from many of the delegates who could only dream of working in such a spectacular environment.

The new build replaces the former timber-framed clubhouse constructed in 1961 which was deemed to be of insufficient quality to complement the club’s very fine golf course and was no longer fit for purpose.

Suggestions for refurbishment were rejected and a small committee was formed to oversee its replacement.

Members were consulted and kept informed of progress throughout the process, and the striking new clubhouse was unveiled on New Year’s Eve to wide acclaim.

It had taken 10 months to complete and despite obvious disruption, all agree it was well worth the wait.

The contemporary design features two storeys with a large balcony offering splendid views of the heathland course, particularly over the first and 18th holes.

All golf related aspects including changing rooms, pro shop, club offices and a spike bar are located at ground level. Upstairs are the large dining room / lounge with panoramic views, a meetings/function room, bar, kitchen and toilets.

Club managing secretary Colin Bee said: “The 1960s clubhouse was very functional with poor aesthetics and reminiscent of an old school room. A number of additions had been made over the years bringing associated maintenance issues.

“The club recognised the old clubhouse no longer fitted the needs of the membership and visiting golfers and had become an ever-increasing cost to maintain year on year.

“We looked at refurbishment but that was rejected by the members so the time had come to consider replacing it.

“The club is fortunate to have a full membership with a waiting list and we can command a joining fee. In addition we are a busy club that hosts big events so we are in a healthy financial position, so the new build could be financed from club funds and a bank loan.

“The new clubhouse is a bold and striking design; it is certainly state-of-the-art and futuristic.

“It really set us apart, is a great focal point and the final piece in the jigsaw to go with the ever-developing golf course.”

Coxmoor selected industry leader Ridgeway Furniture to carry out the fit out of the new locker rooms. A total of 75 cart-bag sized lockers and a number of smaller compartment lockers and benches were installed in the men’s and ladies’ changing rooms. The club selected a light oak finish to complement the overall theme of the new surroundings.

Colin said: “Ridgeway were very professional throughout the entire process and there have been no issues. We are very satisfied with the work they carried out for us and I can recommend them to any club considering a refit or upgrade.”

Since its inception Ridgeway has manufactured tens of thousands of lockers that have been installed in some of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world.

The company has seen turnover increase by more than 100 per cent over the past six years and has invested more than £500,000 in a new factory increasing its capacity by over 50 per cent. The facility, at more than 18,000 square feet, means the company is now the UK’s largest dedicated manufacturer of wooden lockers.

Coxmoor, which opened in 1913, has one of the finest courses in the country and has hosted numerous high profile events such as the English Senior Men’s Open Amateur Championship.

The club continuously seeks to improve its standing however, and it recently embarked on a 10-year improvement plan under the direction of Creative Golf Design, which has recommended works to tees, bunkers and some additional drainage. Coxmoor is also working with the Sherwood Forest Trust to protect the natural environment and is undergoing an extensive heathland renovation project.