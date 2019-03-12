Was your golf club’s captain inauguration like this?

Burhill Golf Club in Surrey’s incoming club captains for 2019 opted for a Lion King-themed event for their inaugurations – in front of over 200 attending members.

Showcasing Burhill’s family-friendly and fun ethos, Temi Kapo and Alex Jamison – who will be taking over as men’s and ladies’ captains respectively for 2019 – made the journey to the par three 18thhole on the New Course atop a customised buggy dancing to the Lion King theme tune as new junior captain, Sasha Crockett, drove them.

An impressive number of Burhill members turned out for the vibrant ceremony to see in their new captains while the club put on canapes and live musical entertainment.

Dubravka Griffiths, general manager at Burhill Golf Club, commented: “It was certainly the most exciting captains’ drive-in I have ever been a part of! I think it shows the club spirit that exists here at Burhill and the willingness of the membership to have fun, breaking free of the traditional stereotype of golf clubs as stuffy and boring.

“Temi and Alex have each contributed a lot to the club over the past decade and more, so I’m certain that they will both oversee a very successful year for Burhill.”

New men’s captain, Temi, has been a member at Burhill for 16 years, and took over the role of pace of play co-ordinator in 2017 as part of his role on the men’s committee. Alex, a member for 13 years served on the ladies’ committee for six years, the first three as treasurer before becoming vice captain last year, while junior captain Sasha has become an integral part of the club’s junior section.

The event marked the first time the club has put on one single event to inaugurate club captains.