Dunbar Golf Club shows off major development plan

Dunbar Golf Club in Scotland has revealed major new proposals, including a new clubhouse, hotel and about 70 new homes, at a public exhibition.

The plans also include a new driving range, a nine-hole golf course, a golf academy and practice facilities, reports the East Lothian Courier.

Original plans received planning approval more than three years ago and a new planning application is now necessary.

‘Now, amended plans have been drawn up, with hopes that a planning application could be with East Lothian Council, which would likely decide the fate of the proposals, by the autumn. Regardless of whether the plans are approved, golf will continue to be played on the 18-hole championship course,’ states the paper.

Spokesman Tony Thomas said: “If we get the application in by September, something as relatively complex as this, if we get permission this time next year we will be doing well.

“The first houses would be a year later and then the clubhouse built by 2022 for the clubhouse to opens its doors in 2023.

“The last houses would be 12 months on from that.”

The changes will mean a slight alteration to the layout of the 18-hole course.

The development will not include affordable housing as it is part of an enabling development. However, Thomas stressed more than £500,000 would go to East Lothian Council in education contributions.

Details regarding the size of the hotel are still being worked out but historically the proposal was for a building with between 40 and 60 rooms.