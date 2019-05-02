Nearly a third of Welsh golf clubs are seeing a rise in members

Three in ten golf clubs in Wales have seen an increase in members in the last year, according to a Wales Golf club survey.

Just over a third saw no significant rise or loss in members but the remainder – also just over a third – have seen a loss.

“The figures are encouraging as it shows there is a return on our efforts and the advice we give to our member clubs,” said Wales Golf chief executive Richard Dixon.

“Roughly a third of clubs have gained members – and more than double the numbers at another third of clubs where membership is falling.

“Of those who responded to the club survey, 30 per cent had increased membership with an average gain of 45. Thirty-four per cent remained stable, while the remaining 36 per cent had an average loss of 19 members.”

Dixon added that “there are clear reasons for those differences”.

“Clubs where membership is increasing do certain things differently from those where membership is falling,” he stated.

“Many more of them offer family membership, New2Golf, have a junior academy, have a full junior calendar, have engaged with a business support scheme, run community events, have promotional materials and hold new member induction.

“It is no surprise that the vast majority of club members are over the age of 45; only four clubs had more members below the age of 45 than 45-plus.

“The club website and social media are the most common ways of communicating with members, but there are still a fifth of clubs which do not use social media at all.

“The number of clubs offering online tee-time booking has increased from 65 to 71 per cent, which is certainly progress in the right direction.

“Around half the clubs are also seeing an increase in visitor fees, less than a fifth have seen a decrease. Half are now offering a nine-hole option for visitors.

“It is usually the same clubs increasing membership and visitor numbers. Around nine out of ten clubs who increased membership also increased visitor numbers, while only a third of the other clubs saw increased visitors.”

In terms of equality on the course, at around two-thirds of clubs in Wales, male and female members have access to the course at all times.

Eighty-three per cent of clubs are also now aware of the modified rules for golfers with disabilities, compared to 53 per cent in our last clubs’ survey.

“It shows we are making progress – while there is also plenty of work still to do,” Dixon concluded.