Peter Alliss charity raises thousands for children with disabilities

A charity set up by the ‘voice of golf’, Peter Alliss, has now raised £1.15 million and paid for more than 300 wheelchairs and walking aids.

The Alliss Invitational was established in 1987 and its latest fundraiser was at Ferndown Golf Club in Dorset, attended by Peter and his wife, Jackie.

About £25,000 in cash donations and walking aids was handed out at the golf club, which was raised from the Alliss Invitational last September, with £10,000 of the total allocated to the club’s 2018 captains, Robin Haycock and Pauline Baillie.

Lewis-Manning Hospice, nominated as the 2018 captain’s charity, received £6,500 while Friends of Dolphin, the joint captain’s charity, was presented with £9,400. MS Centre, the ladies’ captain’s charity, received £2,500.

In addition, nine children, aged from four to ten years, were presented with walking aids including buggies, manual wheelchairs, handbikes, walking frames and trikes.

“We’re now in our 33rdyear. Who would have thought we’d still be here today?” Peter Alliss told guests.

Sue Helliker, Ferndown Golf Club’s assistant secretary, described the presentation ceremony as “very moving”.

She added: “I’ve been involved, together with Derek Silk, for 30 years. We give our time gladly because it’s a fantastic cause which really changes people’s lives.”

Places are still available for this year’s Alliss Invitational, also at Ferndown, on Monday, September 2.

A total of 24 teams will take part in the one-day event which will be followed by a charity auction. The cost is £650 per team.

The club has a long association with the Alliss family, including Peter Allliss who has described Ferndown as his favourite course.

Current British Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall joined the club as a nine-year-old when she was a 36-handicap.

By the age of ten she got down to a 10 handicap and then set the course record of a five-under, 67 when she was 11. The record still stands today.