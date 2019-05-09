The Brow Golf Club has been closed down

A Shropshire golf club has closed down following the untimely death of its co-owner – and a decision has not yet been made whether this will be permanent or not.

According to the Owestry & Border Counties Advertizer, nine-hole The Brow closed in April, just two months after Alan Strange sadly passed away. Alan was just 59 years old and was a very popular figure in the golf industry.

Alan, a professional golfer, ran the club with his wife, Catherine, and four children, and Catherine has told the paper she doesn’t know if the club, which was established in 1995 by Alan and his father, Alf, will re-open.

‘Since Alan’s death in February, Catherine has been running the nine-hole course and said it had become unviable to keep the club up and running,’ reports the paper.

Catherine said: “We took the decision to close the club [in mid April].

“Since Alan’s passing, it hasn’t really been viable to run it without him.

“The family has needed time out after his passing – we are uncertain if the closure will be permanent just yet.

“It only worked so well when Alan ran the course side of things and I ran the clubhouse.”

Catherine gave a special mention to the help the club has received from club members and golfers from across the region.

“We’ve had a lot of support from members helping us out the past few months and friends from other clubs,” she added.

“They have been very generous, and they helped us to raise more than £2,000 for the Ellesmere British Heart Foundation branch and the Ellesmere British Legion after the funeral.

“I’d like to extend a massive thank you to everyone who has helped.”