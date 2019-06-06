Formby Hall launches Tommy Fleetwood academy

Formby Hall Golf Resort & Spa in Liverpool has launched the first-ever Tommy Fleetwood golf academy, with the aim of giving young people opportunities in the sport he loves.

The 28-year-old four-time winner on the European Tour and 2017 Race to Dubai Champion learnt to play golf from the age of six at the venue under Norman Marshall, who today is the club’s head professional.

The Tommy Fleetwood Academy offers a fun and accessible training programme that aims to introduce young golfers to a whole range of techniques as well as teaching them the discipline of successful golf.

Marshall will never forget the moment he realised Tommy was a golfing genius. He introduced the eight-year-old to a game that he and other pros used to play – hitting a target from a distance of 75 metres.

At that time the record, held by Norman, was 16 out of 25. On his first try Tommy hit 21 out of 25.

“But the overall message I’d like to portray,”says Marshall, “is that we have watched Tommy reach the heights of world golf through incredible hard work and determination. Now he has come back to where it all began and laid the groundwork for other children to follow in his footsteps.”

“From a young age, sport and golf, in particular, have brought me a lot of happiness and many friends,” said Fleetwood.

“My wife Clare and I are truly grateful to be in a position where we can help kids who are in a similar position to me when I was growing up. What’s more we launched the academy during the week I was hosting the British Masters at Hillside, when this region welcomed some of Europe’s leading players, which I hope will provide further inspiration to kids in the area. The ultimate plan is to establish a system that will benefit the whole Southport and north west area, which that we can then roll out nationally and internationally.”

The club’s general manager Andrew Pyle adds: “The academy will give boys and girls across our region access to some of the best in golf tuition and facilities at every level. We really look forward to helping them take advantage of the opportunities that we can offer.”

What’s more, there’s always the chance that the youngsters will get a surprise visitor during their sessions.

“Occasionally Tommy comes to Formby Hall to play in his spare time, he is also coached by Phil Kenyon who has a studio based at Formby Hall,”says Norman Marshall. “And then he’ll join in with the exercises I’m setting the kids. It’s a lot of fun to see the kids’ faces when they see their hero turning up!”