Leading golf resort sees rapid rise in women members

One of Europe’s leading golfing resorts is to host its first-ever women-only pro-am after seeing a rise in its female members by more than a third in the last 12 months.

Monte Rei in Portugal has said the event will take place in November this year – after the club has seen a 35 per cent rise in women golfers over the past 12 months. The club added that a women-only pro-am ‘is in direct response to the limited number of female-only pro-ams in Europe.’

David Ashington, director of sales and hospitality at Monte Rei, says: “An all-women pro-am has been a target event that we have been keen to develop at Monte Rei. The vision was based on feedback from our lady guests that have played the course.

“We wished to support the development of the women’s game along with bringing a competitive option as opposed to a holiday break. The golf course will be in fabulous condition and the itinerary offers a relaxed and enjoyable after-golf experience.”

The three-day tournament will take place from November 14 and will be held at the Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, with a third round held at Quinta Do Vale.

“We have been following the women’s games for a while and have always planned to host a women-only pro-am, Monte Rei seemed like the idyllic location to do this. We wanted to ensure that golfing holidays and tournaments are accessible and working with our friends and partners, James Villa Holidays is helping achieve this,” says Paul Jones, director of the pro-am’s organiser, Golf Villa Rentals.

Susie White, marketing director of James Villa Holidays adds: “We’re delighted to sponsor and support the women-only pro-am tournament in Portugal. We’re thrilled to be part of this inaugural prestigious event.”