Oxford Golf Club launches junior scholarship programme

Oxford Golf Club has announced that its men’s and ladies’ charities for the year will both focus on creating an innovative junior scholarship programme.

The club’s captains,Craig Hancock and Debbie Roberts, have joined forces with the club’s head PGA professional Joe Pepperelland PGA assistant professional Martin Woodbridge, to form the Oxford Golf Club Junior Scholarship Programme.

Traditionally the club captains select a charity to support every year. However, this year they decided to channel their fundraising activity into creating and supporting the junior scholarship as a legacy project.

Four boys and two girls have been awarded scholarships from the club’s membership for the first year, based on individual merit. The scholars will receive membership at the club, use of the 18-hole course and receive group coaching sessions and ten individual tutorials with Joe and Martin. The scholars will also receive professional coaching at the club’s new short game academy.

Joe Pepperellsaid: “Inspiring and developing youngsters is a major part of our strategy and our values. It is wonderful that the club captains are giving something back and helping youngsters develop their golf here.

“We’re looking forward to coaching the children on their all-round game as our first-ever junior golf scholars. The launch of the scholarship and the golf season starting in earnest it’s an exciting time.”

Joe joined Oxford Golf Club in 2009 and became head professional in 2015, becoming only the third professional to occupy the position since 1923. His brother is European Tour professional Eddie.

Craig Hancock added: “It is a fantastic honour to launch the Oxford Golf Club Junior Scholarship Programme. So many of our members grew up playing here and have enjoyed the health benefits of the sport and it’s important we inspire more youngsters to take up golf. I’m sure the junior scholars will develop both as golfers and as people and become positive role models for other youngsters.”

Debbie Roberts said: “We wanted to do something different this year with our charitable activities and thought what better than to set up a junior golf scholarship at Oxford. We’re all passionate about providing young people with the platform to flourish in a sport that is so rewarding.”

Oxford Golf Club is the oldest course in Oxfordshire and features a Harry Colt designed 18-hole course, putting green, short-game practice area and coaching academy.