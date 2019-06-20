Software supplier intelligentgolf sold to new company

A company that was only incorporated last year has bought the web-based provider of golf club and competition management software, intelligentgolf.

ClearCourse Partnership, which describes itself as ‘a group of innovative technology companies providing software, services and digital capabilities to the membership, events and bookings and sports and leisure sectors’, was only incorporated in August 2018 but already has ten companies in its portfolio.

Gerry Gualtieri, CEO of ClearCourse, commented: “intelligentgolf is a unique business that has brilliantly tapped into the needs of the golfing community and as such has been widely adopted throughout the UK. We are excited to bring the company on board. Its combined offering of software and payments services for memberships organisations fall within ClearCourse’s strategic vision and is the first acquisition for the partnership in the sports and leisure sector. It is a highly complementary addition to the partnership that will provide our existing companies access to a significant new market.”

Jamie Abbott, founder and managing director of intelligentgolf, said: “We are really proud to have built intelligentgolf into the highly successful company that it is today, with a track record of innovation and great support for our customers. By becoming part of the ClearCourse partnership we will gain access to investment and resources that will enable us to accelerate developing and building our services, so that we can continue to lead the market with our technological expertise.”

intelligentgolf was founded in 2000 and offers cloud and app based services for golfers, clubs and golf organisations that aid the management of golf, including features such as tee time booking, performance analysis, handicapping, website development, membership administration and subscriptions, event management and an electronic point of sale platform. It has over 500 customers.

‘ClearCourse acquires innovative businesses with strong management teams and complementary offerings, facilitating operational and commercial synergies and enabling cross-selling of relevant products and services,’ says a statement from the company.

‘intelligentgolf is the first acquisition ClearCourse has made in the sports and leisure sector and is an important milestone for the partnership, expanding its offering into a new market and enabling its existing companies to offer their solutions to new end users.’

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.