30 primary schools in Wales to benefit from golf lessons

Children at 30 primary schools across South Wales will get the chance to learn golf and move on to join clubs, thanks to a new partnership between Wales Golf and PlaySports.

PlaySports is a not-for-profit sports development organisation that offers a range of services delivered by professionally qualified coaches, working with schools and communities throughout South Wales.

The Caerphilly based company will provide Tri-Golf delivery across the schools, while Wales Golf will provide the exit route into neighbouring clubs, as well as training and equipment.

“This is an exciting partnership which will help us give more children the chance to try golf, with a clear path into club membership for those who are interested in taking it further,” explained Theo Baker, Wales Golf’s community golf development co-ordinator.

“It will involve PlaySports going into schools to provide sessions in lunchtime sport, after-school clubs, supply and enrichment provisions as well as holiday clubs.

“Wales Golf will work closely with PlaySports to find opportunities, provide training and equipment where needed.

“We will also work with golf clubs within reach of those cluster schools and encourage those clubs to help with the delivery of the programme, helping children with a route into those clubs.

“The partnership is due to run until the end of this summer, with a chance to continue beyond that if the scheme is working well.”

PlaySports runs schemes covering a variety of sports across schools in Wales.

“We’re really grateful and pleased at the opportunity provided to work in partnership with Wales Golf,” said PlaySports assistant team manager Michael Jenkins.

“Being able to broaden our range of sports and activities is always beneficial in keeping children engaged and picking up new interests, and golf is a great one.

“The tools and skills provided in golf can be transferable into other sports, helping children in our settings grow and develop further.

“Theo and the Wales Golf team have been very accommodating and supportive in igniting this partnership, we’re excited to begin and grow the relationship further.”