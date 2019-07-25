Advanced PGA professional Alex Davies named as Belton Woods’ new director of golf

Advanced PGA professional Alex Davies, 34, has joined Belton Woods in Lincolnshire as its new director of golf.

Davies has previously worked at four-time Ryder Cup venue The Belfry, 2010 Ryder Cup host Celtic Manor Resort, and Brocket Hall, in Hertfordshire. His is a CV which demonstrates broad experience of top-quality golf resort management and a wide-ranging understanding of golf operations, membership, club-fitting and customer service.

He has gained experience in the running of a number of high-profile events in previous positions, including the British Masters, Wales Open, Wales Senior Open, the Celebrity Cup, the Sir Alex Ferguson Golf Day, and, even, the 2014 NATO Summit.

Davies explained: “I’m delighted to be able to bring some of the experience I’ve gained in more than 10 years at five-star golf resorts to bear on Belton Woods. The resort has an excellent reputation and I will be looking to build upon that, working in tandem with the local community and the other departments within the resort.

“This was an opportunity I was keen to pursue and am delighted to have secured the position. I’m already engaging positively with the members and have been quick to realise the potential of the golf club as well as that of a stay-and-play venue. It’s an exciting time to be director of golf at Belton Woods.”

The resort’s general manager, Ian Peck, added: “It takes just a few minutes in Alex’s presence to realise how passionate he is about golf and in making golf enjoyable for his members and visitors. He also brings invaluable experience in a wide range of processes and skills which will enhance our overall golf operation. We’re delighted to welcome him to the resort.”

Belton Woods features 45 holes of golf over three challenging courses, including the Championship Lakes course, formerly home to the oldest PGA tournament in the world: the Midlands PGA Championships.

