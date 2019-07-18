Greenfee365 enters the UK golf tourist market

Greenfee365, the Swedish and Spain-based marketing company that allows golf clubs to sell their tee times directly to golfers all over the world, which has been huge in Europe, especially Spain, Portugal, Italy and France, is launching in the UK.

The company, which allows golf clubs to have full control over their offering, already has its first UK customer – Old Thorns Golf Club in Hampshire – and has said it will focus on big, medium and smaller golf clubs that are interested in making their product accessible for the modern and on-demand golfer who wants to consume golf in the same way as they consume bookings in other sectors.

“We saw a lot of potential in making our tee times live and accessible on Greenfee365.com with the objective to try a new and fresh way of marketing Old Thorns as well as reaching European golfers,” said Henry Alliss, business manager at Old Thorns.

“The performance-driven business model along with the whole philosophy around Greenfee365.com feels very solid. We look forward to getting activated on the platform soon.”

”We have had incredibly positive feedback on everything from our model to the philosophy that Greenfee365 is built around when we talk with golf clubs all over Europe,” said Alex McIver, the company’s head of business development.

“Now we receive many incoming leads through our digital channels. So it’s a really fun job for me being the natural point of contact talking with this great community of people that are really forward thinking and interested in developing the sport. We come with a good message and proposition that people embrace and see the benefit in.”

The golf industry is changing, he added. The digitalisation of the industry is gaining more momentum and the team behind Greenfee365 are striving to be a natural part of this with a clear focus on a platform optimised for selling green fees and reaching golfers everywhere.

”Each golf club is different of course and at the end of the day it is about sales, reach and volume,” said Marcus Ekeberg, CEO and co-founder, Greenfee365.

“But for all the years while I have been working in this industry, I saw many flaws and challenges. One of them was the lack of means to control the product and prices out on the secondary market. Another challenge was the need for effective marketing and tools to build the online sales but without sacrificing margins.

“Finally, we saw that golf clubs really wanted to get to know their customers but there was a big gap in data from third parties, tour operators and local agencies.

“Through joining Greenfee365 you will gain complete control over your product, prices and availability. We will never interfere, maybe encourage you in one direction or another but you are in charge. Always. Also, the player is a customer to the golf club, not to us, the players are users for us. This attracts modern and forward-thinking golf clubs who want control over their products, more data to make better commercial decisions and an additional sales channel to help improve the bottom line.”

Greenfee365 is an international performance-based sales and marketing hub where golf clubs can sell their tee times directly to golfers all around the world. Through advanced hyper-targeting, it connects golf clubs with golfers in an easy-to-use booking platform.

Golf clubs can easily start selling their tee time inventory live and connected through API to their tee sheet. All the golf club needs to do is to decide tee time availability and prices to put in the booking platform.

For more information, contact Alex McIver, head of business development, tel: (0034) 623 198 739 or email: alex.mciver@greenfee365.com

The booking platform: www.greenfee365.com

More information for golf clubs: www.join.greenfee365.com