HowDidiDo app gets new look as it tops 215,000 downloads

HowDidiDo, Europe’s largest online golf community, is set to become the country’s largest members’ golf app after topping 215,000 downloads.

And, as it continues to grow, the app has a new look that offers even more features for an improved user experience: the refreshed HowDidiDo timeline features larger images, more videos and higher interactivity – and works perfectly on either smartphone or tablet.

This is in addition to its established features such as news, competition booking and results, handicap changes, statistics, friends and chat functionality, and a string of benefits associated with membership of Europe’s largest online golf community.

HowDidiDo members can participate in exclusive golf competitions and tournaments, such as the recently launched Loch Lomond Whiskies Stroke-play Series; the eclectic, fundraising How Do We Beat It, in association with Prostate Cancer UK; the Staysure Senior Stableford, which already features more than 9,000 over-50s; the Titleist Order of Merit, the largest amateur golf competition in Europe and currently in its 10th year; and the PING PAIRS, the unique new competition which enables golfers to pair with somebody they’ve never even met.

And, if members score a hole-in-one in a qualifying club competition they win an exclusive BOSS Watch, courtesy of the H1Club.

HowDidiDo spokesman, and chairman of Yumax Media, Barry Dyett said: “The number of downloads the app has seen is testament to the hard work which has gone into it behind the scenes in terms of research, development and design creativity.

“When you’re making the app available for use by more than 500,000 member golfers, of all ages, it needs to be user-friendly and intuitive. And we believe we have achieved that. HowDidiDo members already had an enviable number of opportunities available to them, this app merely provides easy and immediate access to a whole world of possibilities and information.

“It’s just another way HowDidiDo is looking to grow the game – with a new social media look and feel creating the perfect platform to engage with avid golfers.”

HowDidiDo is Europe’s largest online community, with more than half-a-million club golfers from 1,800-plus registered clubs using the website or mobile app regularly across the UK and Ireland.

The HowDidiDo system, part of the solution offered to golf clubs by Club Systems International software, holds data from more than 53 million rounds of golf, along with handicaps, results and scores from more than 1.3 million golf club members.

HowDidiDo allows members to analyse their game and compare performance with other players at their club or across the entire HowDidiDo network, and is rapidly becoming the largest online social golfing hub in the world, with new, engaging and exciting content for golfers to enjoy. It is also used for official CONGU handicap and competition results.

The free HowDidiDo app is available for both iOS and Android platforms.