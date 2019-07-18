This is why we converted our golf club into a six-hole venue

Phil Taylor, FPGA, is the founder of Pachesham Golf Centre in Surrey, which was originally a nine-hole golf club. Two years ago it successfully converted to six holes. Here, he explains why.

We converted our nine-hole course into a six-hole venue with no members – and we’re as busy as we ever were

I always read The Golf Business with interest and note the recent moves towards GolfSixes and quicker forms of the game.

I have been a PGA professional for over 40 years and worked at both ends of the golfing spectrum, from municipals to one of the top clubs in the country. before embarking on the facility I opened in 1989, Pachesham Golf Centre in Surrey.

Over the years I have seen many changes in the golf industry and my nine-hole facility reached over 500 members in the mid 1990s. At the time we were affiliated to the Surrey Golf Union and English Golf Union as they were then, but could see the changing trends.

Five years ago we embarked on a complete remodelling of the driving range and parts of the golf course, which is now the longest range in Surrey – over 350 yards in length with no unsightly perimeter fencing to worry about.

The golf course is now six holes with four par fours, a par three and a par five just over 2,000 yards in length. We no longer have any members and don’t run competitions, preferring to give people of all standards the opportunity to play a full length course but in a fraction of the time. Our strapline being ‘6 holes in 60 minutes’.

We re-launched in 2017 and although it has taken some time to get golfers used to the concept, we are now as busy with casual golfers as when we had 500 members!

We no longer pay annual affiliation fees although England Golf continues to promote what we specialise in at more traditional golf clubs. We are very flexible on dress codes and work on being a friendly and welcoming facility to all. We also have two holes on each green, a traditional 4.25 inch hole as well as a six inch hole, which has proven very popular with the youngsters and less competent golfers, as it speeds up play.

For more information, visit our website www.pacheshamgolf.co.uk – the golf industry will continue to change and we have proven that thinking outside of the traditional box is one of the ways forward.