£15 million investment for public golf course

A golf course in Liverpool is set to be transformed by a £15 million investment – which will almost certainly be the largest investment in a municipal golf facility in British history.

Liverpool City Council says the money will be funded entirely by private investment and it will safeguard the public status of the course and the principle of ‘affordable pay and play golf for all’.

The plan involves reconfiguring Allerton Manor’s existing 18 and nine-hole courses to create an improved par-72 championship course with a new driving range and putting area, a purpose-built clubhouse comprising a new pro shop, changing and locker rooms and teaching facilities including indoor practice putting area and golf simulators, a new family-friendly adventure golf course and the restoration and conversion of the Grade II-listed Allerton Manor house to create a 31-bed boutique hotel, spa and function space.

Liverpool City Council’s golf operating partner, Green Circle, says this will create 150 jobs.

“Following our appointment by Liverpool City Council as their golf operating partner, we have made a substantial investment to improve facilities at both Allerton Manor and Kirkby Valley,” said Green Circle’s director of golf, Bryan Joelson-Mulhall.

“But we always had longer term ambitions to create facilities that would set new standards and match the best private clubs whilst maintaining a ‘golf for all’ ethos. Golf is a dynamic changing game with a growing and more diverse market demographic.

“There is a huge opportunity to improve and diversify the offer at Allerton Manor to create a vibrant, attractive and accessible golf destination for every age-group and ability level – from those who want the challenge of a genuine par 72 championship course, to those wanting to learn the game, develop their skills or enjoy a fun round of adventure golf.”

Green Circle’s operations manager, Craig Coley, added: “We want to create a family leisure destination that offers more than an enjoyable and affordable game of golf. The leisure sector is enormously competitive, so expanding our offer to provide excellent food and hospitality is an absolute must.

“We are proposing to complete the restoration of Allerton Manor’s derelict but listed buildings and create a golf and family leisure destination with a unique sense of place.”