Anders Mankert receives R&A praise for rescuing golf facility

A PGA Advanced Fellow who took over a disused golf course and reopened it as a nine-hole venue earlier this year has received a handwritten note from the chairman of The R&A, praising him for his achievement.

Anders Mankert says was ‘surprised and delighted’ to receive the letter from Ian Pattinson, after he had seen a recent video of his newly opened golf course at Oadby, Leicester.

Pattinson wrote: ‘I just had to sit down and send you this note. I think it is absolutely brilliant and I think what you are doing is just great. Very many congratulations and keep up the great work you are doing to get new people into our game.

“Leicester is not very close to me, but should I get within 50 miles of it, I will make a detour and come for a few holes. With my best regards.’

Mankert said: “I was surprised and thrilled to receive a handwritten note from the chairman of The R&A – the governing body of our game – so soon after we had opened our nine-hole Gallops course which is on the old Oadby GC which closed in 2012 and the lease of part of which I took on last year.

“The reopening of the course, which features three completely new holes, was the second main phase of our development here into the new Leicester Golf Centre. The first was the 16-bay range which has proved extremely popular.

“So is the new course, opened for play only this summer. Indeed, it is amazing to see that we are generating so much interest within the game and that it is being noticed at such a high level. It shows that we are starting to reach people quickly in far less time than I thought it may take.

“It also shows how positive The R&A are in taking golf forward in a modern way.

“This is something which we are trying to do here by having no dress code and no rules, and being open to everyone. We focus on a warm, friendly welcome, and want people of all ages, including families, to have a good time within a sporting environment.

“So an accolade like this is extremely encouraging and makes me and all my staff more determined than ever to maintain and develop our initiatives within golf and to make it possible for more people to enjoy what has to be a changing game to grow its appeal now and in the future.”