England Golf CEO Nick Pink named as new CEO of England Hockey

The chief executive of England Golf, and regular contributor to The Golf Business, Nick Pink, has been named as the new chief executive of England Hockey.

Pink will succeed Sally Munday, who is moving to UK Sport. He will join the organisation in late autumn.

He has been head of the governing body for amateur golf in England since 2016 and during that time has delivered a number of successful programmes aimed at boosting golf participation, including Get into golf, Golf Express and Girls Golf Rocks.

In his latest regular column with The Golf Business, published this week, he discussed the recent announcement that all members of affiliated clubs now have personal liability insurance coverage.

Of his appointment, Pink said: “I am delighted to be joining England Hockey at this very exciting time and I can’t wait to start. I have been hugely impressed with what the organisation has achieved through Sally’s leadership and I look forward to working with the whole team, as well as the many clubs, counties, players, coaches and volunteers who make hockey so successful at every level.”

Chair of England Hockey, Royston Hoggarth, added: “The board and I are very pleased to welcome Nick to the team. He joins us at a really exciting time, a year out from the Tokyo Olympic Games. The sport of hockey is in a fantastic place to continue to grow. We have doubled the number of young people in our clubs; hosted major tournaments including the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup last year and, more recently, welcomed more than 12,000 people to The Stoop in June for the last games of this year’s FIH Pro League to witness a new innovation in ‘Big Stadium Hockey’ with our drop-in pitch technology.”

A statement from England Hockey added: ‘Nick joins England Hockey with a wealth of experience in the sports sector. He is currently chief executive of England Golf where he has successfully launched their new strategy prior to which he spent four years with the International Cricket Council. In the earlier part of his career Nick held roles with UK Sport and Youth Sport Trust. A keen sportsman, Nick is a hockey enthusiast as both a player and a qualified coach.’