‘Financially unsustainable’ golf club sold to a charitable trust

A private members’ golf club in Lincolnshire has been sold to a charity that preserves land and buildings of national importance.

Burghley Park Golf Club was founded in 1890 when the Marquis of Exeter granted permission to 30 people to use Burghley High Park to pursue their golfing hobby. In 2015 the club celebrated its 125th anniversary and now has almost 600 members.

Recently however, the club has faced challenging times and its management committee and members have reached agreement with Burghley House Preservation Trust to take it over. The charitable trust has said it intends to continue to offer golf at the venue but it will also diversify and into additional revenue streams.

Spokesman David Pennell said: “Over recent years, the club has faced increasing competition from the many other clubs within the region which provide facilities with which Burghley Park can’t compete.

“As a consequence, the club in its current format has become financially unsustainable, and so the estate has stepped-in to safeguard its future.”

He added: “Our immediate goal is to stabilise the club financially and to grow the membership.

“However, we are also looking to the future and see great opportunities to create a first-class venue, still with golf at its heart, but with facilities which would appeal not just to golfers but those seeking a broader leisure experience.

“Potential developments are the subject of a strategic review which we have started and hope to complete later this year.”

Samantha Halifax, membership and clubhouse manager, said: “We have a great story to tell about Burghley Park Golf Club, but in many ways what the club has to offer its members and visitors has been a well-kept secret.

“However, with Burghley’s support, we can let people know about our great offer and how we are constantly improving it.

“Many people are unaware that the club is open to all, members and visitors alike.

“We have great clubhouse facilities, a great food and hospitality offer, and provide a wonderful events venue for a variety of functions.

“We also have a well-known PGA professional, great pro shop and driving range and in 2020 Burghley will host the Amateur Seniors Championship over four days.”