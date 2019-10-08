£8.5m improvement fund opportunity for golf clubs identified

Ridgeway Lockers, in conjunction with Golf Finance, two leading names in the UK golf industry, have identified an £8.5 million fund opportunity to help golf clubs finance a wide range of improvements both inside and outside the clubhouse.

Ridgeway Lockers has indicated that golf clubs can potentially access funding in conjunction with their changing room development for other improvements to the club with repayments structured to reflect the projected enhanced income from the assets purchased.

All business finance is subject to status and underwriting approval. Repayments, including VAT, can be spread over between three and seven years with payments made monthly, quarterly or annually in line with the club’s cash flow.

“In short, the qualifying golf club could receive funding to finance a range of improvements that could attract new members and visitors, with additional income or retain existing members with repayments then made over several years,” said John Gibbs, chair of Ridgeway Lockers.

For more information, email sales@ridgewayfm.com