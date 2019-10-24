Arscott Golf Club awarded both GolfMark and SafeGolf recognition

A Shropshire golf club that changed its management structure last year ago has received GolfMark and SafeGolf awards from England Golf.

Arscott Golf Club has received both the accolades – one for demonstrating that it is a welcoming venue for children and beginners and the other that it is a safe environment for all, particularly children and young people whilst playing golf.

“In August 2018 we began to run Arscott Golf Club for its members by its members,” said the club’s director of marketing, Claire Cox.

“Reviews of core areas of the business have been carried out with policies and procedures updated, such as child protection and safeguarding – we have a dedicated welfare officer as well as identified volunteers and staff providing safeguarding expertise. Other policies and procedures in relation to health and safety, equality and diversity and data protection have been reviewed and implemented.

“Ten of Shropshire’s 27 golf clubs have achieved GolfMark status but Arscott’s GolfMark plus SafeGolf awards means it is now one of only three clubs to have achieved this accolade since its introduction in April 2019.”

Phil Sinclair, who runs the junior section, which has seen a number of its members play for the Shropshire county team, said: “As junior organiser, I am very proud to see Arscott GC achieve the GolfMark award, a notable achievement and one that highlights the fact that the success of the junior section in the club, is down to the ‘All One Club’ approach that is the ethos of the club, which has created the conditions for success.

“I am particularly pleased that we have achieved the SafeGolf recognition, which highlights the good work that has and is being done by all of those associated with the junior section, from George Boden, our brilliant junior coach, and the junior organisers to the small band of volunteers, including parents that assist in ensuring that both a safe and fun environment is maintained consistently. “

Mark Romasiuk, club support officer for England Golf (Midlands West), who has been a key contact for the club since its new member management structure has been in place, presented the award to Sinclair accompanied by Nick Jones, the managing director of Arscott Golf Club, surrounded by junior members and volunteers.

He said: “To achieve both GolfMark and SafeGolf within the first year of being a member-run club is a huge task. The team at the club have been fantastic to work with and have put so much time and effort into the accreditations. By being awarded GolfMark the club have proven that they are well run, sustainable and are planning for the future. More importantly, the club have achieved SafeGolf; which showcases that the club is a safe place for children and vulnerable adults to enjoy sport.”