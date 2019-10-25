Henrik Stenson opens Österåker GC in Sweden

The former Open champion, Henrik Stenson, has opened the gates of Österåker Golf Club in Sweden,the first Henrik Stenson Golf Design (HSGD) project.

The par 72 layout, which is designed as a classical parkland layout, has variety of risk and reward elements.

Stenson said: “I have always been interested in golf course design and I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be able to put some of my ideas down on paper and then watch them come to life. We always set out to design a versatile and memorable course, which is playable for both professional and amateur golfers.

Andreas Ljunggren, club manager at Österåker Golf Club, added: “It has been fantastic to work with Henrik Stenson Golf Design and we are excited to see what the future holds. The golf course is in immaculate condition.”