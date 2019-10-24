Historic Scottish golf club ‘saved at the 11th hour’

A 118-year-old Scottish golf club which closed down in early October has been saved.

Polmont Golf Club in Falkirk announced at the beginning of October that it was about to close down due to financial difficulties.

However, according to The Falkirk Herald, the club was saved at an Extraordinary General Meeting held just a few days later, which resulted in a new owner putting forward a proposal that was ‘unanimously agreed’ by its members.

A spokesperson for the club said the identity of the new person or company behind the takeover should soon be revealed.

A statement published on the club’s Facebook page read: ‘After last night’s EGM, we are delighted to announce that the proposal which was put forward was unanimously agreed amongst the members and the process is now well under way of transferring the ownership to the newco.

‘We thank again all the members who turned up in numbers last night, the support received from the local community and the patience of the staff during the past few days. Further updates will be announced in due course, therefore we continue to ask for the patience of everyone connected to the club over the coming weeks and months. Most importantly, Polmont Golf Club is OPEN for business as usual.’