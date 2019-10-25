Royal Mid-Surrey has now partnered with 33 international golf clubs

Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club has added its 33rd golf club in 15 countries to its list of clubs that it shares reciprocal playing arrangements for members.

The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, venue for the Australian Open last year, is the latest addition, and is the ninth golf club in Australia to share reciprocal playing arrangements with Royal Mid-Surrey – along with Royal Adelaide, Royal Canberra, Royal Freemantle, Royal Hobart, Royal Melbourne, Royal Perth, Royal Queensland and Royal Sydney.

Australia ranks as the overseas country with the most affiliations with Royal Mid-Surrey, followed by Canada (5), South Africa (4) and New Zealand (3).

“It is a great pleasure to add a club and course with such an outstanding reputation as The Lakes Golf Club to our reciprocal list and I’m sure that it will prove to be another popular destination for our intrepid travelling club membership. We also look forward to welcoming members of the Lakes Golf Club here at Royal Mid-Surrey,” said chairman Chris Holt.

“Having 36 holes close to central London has attracted many Australian golfers from affiliated clubs over here for the Cricket World Cup and Ashes Series and we were pleased to welcome them during the summer period with the courses in top condition,” he added.

Other reciprocal playing arrangements exist with clubs in the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Ireland, Kenya, India, Italy, Malta, Malaysia, Spain and Zimbabwe. Those in the UK are Royal Belfast and Royal North Devon.

In 2017, Royal Mid-Surrey celebrated its 125th anniversary.