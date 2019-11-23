Adventure golf concept for adults and students to be launched

An adventure golf concept that will be marketed to adults rather than children or families is set to be launched at several venues in the next few months.

Adventure golf, effectively a grander version of crazy golf, in which golfers play courses that typically have a theme, such as involving dinosaurs or pirates, has been adopted by several golf clubs in the last decade as they have been successful at introducing children to golf.

Burhill Golf and Leisure (BGL), which operates 10 UK golf clubs, introduced the concept at some of them and developed a brand, Mr. Mulligans, via subsidiary company Adventure Leisure, which has targeted the family market with colourful theming and friendly characters, opening 10 new adventure golf facilities at golf centres, retail parks and city centres in the last two years.

Adventure Leisure has now created the BUNKERS! brand, which will be marketed more to students and adults looking for evening entertainment, as it will incorporate golf and alcohol.

The first is set to open shortly, located in Little Wind Street, Swansea.

“It’s extremely gratifying to see the success across the board for our existing Mr. Mulligan’s adventure golf venues,” commented operations and development director, Andrew Scholey. “It has given us the confidence to explore different concepts and we are extremely excited to be launching BUNKERS!.

“We have seen great pick-up with adult groups in the evenings at our existing venues and firmly believe there is a gap in the leisure market for a crazy golf offering aimed towards the adult market.”

BUNKERS! Swansea will feature two themed 12-hole crazy golf courses as well as offering cocktails and food to create a fun and dynamic atmosphere, while electro darts and Ping Pong can also be hired out by the hour.

The venue will cater for students and adults only from 8pm daily with an age limit of 18 but families are welcome during the day.

Launch night in Swansea will take place on Monday, January 27, featuring a competition to win prizes including a holiday, an iPad, a student gym membership and free entry to BUNKERS! for a year. To enter the competition visit: https://www.bunkersuk.com/competition/