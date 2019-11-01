TGI Golf and the UK Golf Federation join forces

The UK Golf Federation has announced that TGI Golf will become the body’s official retail partner in an arrangement that will give its members access to the group’s full suite of benefits.

With more than 350 proprietary-owned golf facilities as members, the UK Golf Federation, which was set up last year to replace the UK Golf Course Owners Association (UKGCOA), provides support in many business aspects and is now extending this support to include retail.

As a retail services group for the golf industry, TGI Golf will offer UK Golf Federation members the same retail expertise that it already offers to more than 500 pro shops across the UK and Ireland.

Doug Poole, UK Golf Federation chief executive officer, said: “The level of assistance offered by us to our members is vast, but we knew there was a gap in our expertise when it came to retail and wanted to partner with an organisation that could offer us a complete solution in this field.

“TGI Golf has an outstanding reputation in the golf industry as a group that offers first class support to its partners and sees them as independent retailers with different needs, which fits perfectly with what we require.”

Under the new partnership UK Golf Federation members will be able to join TGI Golf and make use of benefits, including marketing and PR tools, finance products through TGI Golf Finance and free in-store assistance from its expert retail consultants. “Not to mention the very best terms and conditions with golf’s leading suppliers who all work closely with the group,” added a spokesman.

Eddie Reid, TGI Golf managing director, added: “Having worked closely with Doug Poole over a number of years we are excited to be partnering with the UK Golf Federation.

“Over the coming months and years, we are in no doubt this partnership will be of huge benefit to all members of the UK Golf Federation.

“At TGI Golf we are constantly looking to challenge ourselves and provide the very best retail solutions for our Partners and this will fit perfectly with the forward-thinking members of the UK Golf Federation.”