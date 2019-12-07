In their own words: Robert Maxfield

Writing exclusively for The Golf Business, the CEO of The PGA reveals that the association is embarking on significant changes, including a revamp to its brand guidelines.

I have used this column in the past to emphasise the changing role of the PGA professional as we look to better influence the golf industry. Our 8,000 members fulfil a wide variety of roles in more than 80 different countries around the world.

I often refer to PGA members as being at the ‘coal face’. These are the men and women who are working day in, day out, ‘making golf happen’ by delivering on the aspirations of the golf industry, whether it’s helping golf clubs succeed as a business or recruiting more children into the game.

‘Making golf happen’ is a core thought now at the foundation of all our brand messaging. Our members are at the heart of delivering the game in Great Britain and Ireland and in many other parts of the world. We also have a core group of PGA members working ‘behind the scenes’, coaching the world’s top players.

Through our own consultation with PGA members, we fully understand that many have branched out into other sectors of the golf market. The PGA is widely regarded as integral to creating a highly skilled workforce in the traditional areas of golf coaching and retail, but we feel now is the time for us to expand our membership offering to include other sectors of the industry.

Our focus is initially on our current membership. There will be some key changes I’d like to highlight. Our new brand guidelines will allow members to use three of the most recognised letters in golf (PGA) more effectively for greater exposure. The PGA brand is synonymous with quality and authority – and now it can rightly be used by members of the association alongside the more familiar crest.

We are now also encouraging members to specialise in areas such as coaching and retail. In addition, around 28 per cent of our members are in management roles and we will begin to support these people with the launch of a ‘Business Management’ division.

I believe The PGA in 2020 needs to represent a very different face to that of The PGA of the last 20 years and we are committed to rolling out these ambitious plans.

The reasons for the change are undeniable if we are to stay relevant both as an association and for our members to remain relevant to the golf industry.

