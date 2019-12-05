Jeremy Tomlinson named as the new chief executive of England Golf

The former managing director of Acushnet Europe, Jeremy Tomlinson, has been named as the new chief executive of England Golf.

He will replace Nick Pink, who left the organisation earlier in 2019. Tomlinson will officially take up the position in January 2020.

As England Golf is the governing body for amateur golf in England, the role is one of the most important in golf in Europe. England Golf is one of the country’s largest sports governing bodies and looks after the interests of around 1,900 golf clubs and 630,000 men, women, boy and girl club members.

Tomlinson was previously vice president and managing director of Acushnet Europe, where he was responsible for the market leading brands Titleist and FootJoy.

Prior to this he was a founding director of online golf retailer jamgolf.com and spent eight years as brand and sales manager for Callaway Golf Europe.

Nic Coward, chairman of England Golf, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jeremy as our new chief executive.

“His considerable business experience and his deep knowledge of golf at all levels will be a huge asset to England Golf and all the organisations involved in developing, promoting and running the sport across the country.”

Jeremy Tomlinson said: “I am honoured and excited to become the new chief executive officer of England Golf. To be joining a talented team with so many opportunities to positively affect the health of our great game is hugely energising.”

In addition to his leading roles in the golf industry, Jeremy has been heavily involved in the development and promotion of the game at schools’ and community level as a trustee of the Golf Foundation.

Jeremy also has experience in the amateur game both as a county player for Wiltshire and as a volunteer at his home club of Marlborough.

A number of people in the industry have been congratulating Tomlinson on LinkedIn here.