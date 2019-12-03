Liverpool golf club unveils major development plans

A golf club in Liverpool has unveiled a plan for huge changes – including a 65,000 square feet sports hall featuring a major driving range, a new clubhouse, an adventure golf course and even football pitches and tennis courts.

According to Place North West, the proposals for Kirkby Valley Golf Club include a ‘comprehensive overhaul of the golf course’ which would see the clubhouse demolished and replaced with a ‘fit-for-purpose’ facility. A lake and a bowling green would also be built, and additional parking created.

The new clubhouse would extend to around 22,000 square feet while the driving range building would be 16,000 square feet.

The course is owned by Liverpool City Council and the outlined investment is set to be in excess of £10 million.

An EIA for the redevelopment of Kirkby Valley has now been submitted by Roman Summer with a planning application likely to follow in the coming months.

The new-build elements, said the planner, would be “in keeping with a modern, good-quality golf course”. Roman Summer’s EIA said: “The golf driving range is clearly compatible with a golf course and will introduce an exciting new facility likely to attract more custom.

“Likewise, the adventure golf facility will attract a wider range of customers and introduce youngsters into the world of golf in a fun, informal way.

“Whilst the proposed soccer, tennis and bowling facilities are not directly golf related, they are complementary as a sport facility such as this and will extend and improve the overall sporting offer to the local community.”

Alongside Roman Summer, the professional team on the project includes RGP Architects, Prime Transport, International Design Group and Graeme Ives Heritage.

L32, part of Green Circle Estates, operates the lease at Kirkby Valley Golf Club. It also controls Allerton Manor Golf Club.