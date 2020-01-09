Fife golf clubs report best-ever figures

A group of four historic Fife golf clubs that offer opportunities for golfers to play at all of them under the same package has said it saw ‘some of its best year-on-year booking figures during 2019’.

Links with History, featuring Crail Golfing Society, Ladybank Golf Club, Lundin Links Golf Club and Scotscraig Golf Club, has said in some key months there were five-fold increases, with overall year-on-year totals up nearly 25 per cent.

“It has been a terrific year for Links with History with increased rounds being recorded across the season,” noted David Roy, secretary manager at Crail Golfing Society.

“The increase has been especially pleasing given the geographic spread of our visiting golfers and the increasing influence of tour operators. In terms of year-on-year growths; it’s been one of the best. That said, our objective is to deliver memorable golfing experiences to all our visitors whether they play a couple of our courses, or all of them.

“The group has been keen to offer something different to the well-worn paths followed by golf travellers to Scotland.

“This commitment has included refining our operations and improving our marketing endeavours with impressive results. Engaging The Word Association, which manages the day-to-day running of the business, has been key to our continuing success.”

“Links with History has an engaging brand and strong proposition for the golf travel market,” noted Yvonne Alexander, director of The Word Association. “We saw a clear opportunity to develop the business not only through improved communication but also by refining the management and engagement between the clubs and with the customers. Initially we focussed our efforts on the booking process ensuring it was as smooth as possible. Increasingly, we are looking to develop the brand’s presence in the marketplace.”